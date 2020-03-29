Piper Sandler Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.