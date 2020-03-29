Piper Sandler Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PEBO opened at $21.31 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

