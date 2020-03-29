Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 16,117 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QAD were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $38.07 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,656,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

