Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 24,700 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.44 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.