Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 312.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $765.86.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $658.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $714.91 and its 200-day moving average is $734.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.