Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 27,511 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,023.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

