Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 548,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

