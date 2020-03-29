Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 19,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

