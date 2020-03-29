Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,402 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

