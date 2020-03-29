Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 24,120 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autoliv by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

