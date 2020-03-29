Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 45,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

