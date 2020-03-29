Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 453,407 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.02% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOG opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

