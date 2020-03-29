Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,024,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

