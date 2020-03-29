Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,700 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $274.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

