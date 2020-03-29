Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 44,100 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24,483.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,287 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

