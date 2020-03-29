Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,082,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,875,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 489,537 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.