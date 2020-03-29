Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WP Carey stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

