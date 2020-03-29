Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

