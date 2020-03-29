Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335,503 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Embraer worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Embraer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Embraer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Embraer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer SA has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

