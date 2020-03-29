Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13,713.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

