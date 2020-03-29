Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

PBYI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

