Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $56.90 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.