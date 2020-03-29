Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,428,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.01% of Aptose Biosciences worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.99 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

