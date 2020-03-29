Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 772.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.18 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

