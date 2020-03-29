Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.97 Million in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

