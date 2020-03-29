Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.39 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

