Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.93 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

