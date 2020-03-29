Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,413 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 223,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Garrett Motion by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

