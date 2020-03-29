Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

