Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in HMS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

