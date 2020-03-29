Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 888,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Savara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $22,976,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,299 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 283,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.76.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.