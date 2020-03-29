Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 508,787 Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) by 672.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Millendo Therapeutics worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLND. Citigroup decreased their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.