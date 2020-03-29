Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE:NUE opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

