Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 105,900 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

AMH opened at $23.13 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last 90 days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

