Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.68% of Molecular Templates worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $14.12 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

