Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $18.02 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

