Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 174,800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.