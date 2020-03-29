Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6,571.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 136,986 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.41 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

