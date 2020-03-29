Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 62,600 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Criteo by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

