Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $2.63 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,955 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248,358 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $54,764,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $284.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

