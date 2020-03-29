Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $3.22 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.