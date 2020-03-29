Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $3.45 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,999,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

