Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $10,209,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

