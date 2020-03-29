Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.