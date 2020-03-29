Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,738 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

