Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362,852 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.