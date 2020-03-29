Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.