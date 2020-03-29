PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Stock analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POL. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

