Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBPB. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

PBPB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.