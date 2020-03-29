Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 391,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $29.71 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

